Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Holder Granite Point Capital Management LP Raised Its Position by $382,800; Viacom New (VIAB) Shareholder Convergence Investment Partners Has Boosted Stake

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 18,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 75,662 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, up from 57,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.42. About 516,185 shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 09/04/2018 – CBS INVESTOR SAYS VIACOM DEAL NOT `OPTIMAL’ IN LETTER TO BOARD; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – REAFFIRMS ADJ OPERATING INCOME GROWTH IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR , EXPECTS IT TO GROW TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS- CEO, CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP – “COMPANY BELIEVES THAT WRITTEN CONSENTS DELIVERED BY NAI PURPORTING TO AMEND COMPANY’S BYLAWS ARE NEITHER VALID NOR EFFECTIVE”; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is reportedly ‘likely’ to fire Les Moonves as head of CBS if the Viacom merger deal falls through; 20/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Viacom, CBS CEOs have discussed potential merger – sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc Chief Execut; 10/05/2018 – Viacom CEO Bob Bakish to Participate in the 5th Annual MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit; 03/05/2018 – Clusterfest Reveals Details for Immersive, One-of-a-Kind Experiences from TV’s Most Iconic Comedy Shows; 24/04/2018 – VIA: Viacom Renews and Expands Snapchat Deal, Plans New Shows From MTV, BET, Comedy Central

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 70.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 13,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The hedge fund held 31,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, up from 18,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.92. About 59,835 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SUBMITTED AS A 505(B)(2) WITH AN EXPECTED TEN-MONTH FDA REVIEW; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 30 Days; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 3% Position in Aerie; 13/03/2018 AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 14/05/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTED FDA REVIEW PERIOD FOR ROCLATAN NDA IS TEN MONTHS; 12/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Scott Laranjo as Director, Marketing, Roclatan™

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $413.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,774 shares to 3,443 shares, valued at $335,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 7,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,984 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 20,661 shares to 13,339 shares, valued at $930,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,525 shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold AERI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 43.63 million shares or 0.03% more from 43.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Grp invested in 0% or 4.19 million shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 4,370 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc holds 10,117 shares. Voya Mngmt Lc holds 460,406 shares. Frontier Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 326,063 shares. One Trading LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Citadel Advisors Limited Co owns 126,501 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 16,744 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Gru Lc has 0.13% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 1.70M shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,427 shares. Sectoral Asset Mngmt reported 3.38% stake. Foresite Capital Management Ii Ltd invested 27.79% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Jpmorgan Chase Com owns 0% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 11,595 shares. Highland Lp owns 778,791 shares. 533,129 were accumulated by Fmr Llc.