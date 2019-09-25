Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Holder Dafna Capital Management Upped Its Position by $1.56 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Market Valuation Rose, Brave Warrior Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $16.23 Million

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 35.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 53,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The hedge fund held 205,440 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07 million, up from 151,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $21.95. About 20,529 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 07/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 14; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 3% Position in Aerie; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AERI); 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Rhopressa for Reduction of Intraocular Pressure in Patients With Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension; 12/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Scott Laranjo as Director, Marketing, Roclatan™; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 30 Days; 21/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 05/04/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 624,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 4.67M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.78 million, down from 5.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $24.17. About 380,500 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR 18.4 BLN EURO; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE NEARING DEAL TO BUY CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL, AGREEMENT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Midstream Corp by 41,550 shares to 667,759 shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold AERI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 43.63 million shares or 0.03% more from 43.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Grp reported 4.19 million shares stake. Amalgamated Bank reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Kornitzer Mgmt Ks has 0.08% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Century Cos Incorporated accumulated 0% or 108,735 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Moreover, Numerixs Techs has 0.03% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 6,827 shares. Provident Invest Inc has invested 1.77% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Voloridge Invest Ltd holds 0.01% or 12,760 shares in its portfolio. 122,901 were reported by Alyeska L P. Fred Alger Management has invested 0.04% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Umb Comml Bank N A Mo reported 10,105 shares. Endurance Wealth Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 508,362 shares. Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 50,278 shares.