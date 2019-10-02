Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Holder Cam Group Holding A Boosted Its Stake; Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Holder Ghost Tree Capital Has Raised Position by $19.06 Million

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 235.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The institutional investor held 456,142 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.48 million, up from 136,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $876.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.07. About 253,244 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTED FDA REVIEW PERIOD FOR ROCLATAN NDA IS TEN MONTHS; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 23/04/2018 – S.I. Advance: Could Pedro Abad’s conviction be jeopardized? Toxicology results being re-checked in criminal cases; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 3% Position in Aerie; 12/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Scott Laranjo as Director, Marketing, Roclatan™; 22/03/2018 – Total Retail: A Commitment to Core Brand Values Helps Aerie Prosper; 30/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Lily Nguyen as Director, Project Management; 27/04/2018 – Aerie Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 30/04/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. LAUNCH OF RHOPRESSA 0.02%

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 123.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.51M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $71.63. About 170,548 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 2.38 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold MRTX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 37.63 million shares or 8.46% more from 34.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 3,152 shares. Victory Management holds 269,790 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Great Point Prtn Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 1.23% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). 23,373 were reported by Century. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 21,877 shares. Moreover, Alps Advsr has 0.06% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 75,203 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). J Goldman & Limited Partnership holds 22,655 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership owns 22,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Group Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 99,167 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.01% or 31,100 shares. Ghost Tree Cap Lc reported 7.23% stake.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 500,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,000 shares, and cut its stake in Orchard Therapeutics Plc.

Since July 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $77.64 million activity. 725,008 shares were sold by Boxer Capital – LLC, worth $71.27M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold AERI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 43.63 million shares or 0.03% more from 43.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 52,873 shares. Meeder Asset Management has 1,198 shares. 523,840 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Platinum Management reported 0.04% stake. Dafna Management Limited Com accumulated 205,440 shares. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo holds 0.01% or 10,105 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Cap Management Llc holds 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) or 150 shares. Jennison Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Cna Financial owns 29,431 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 48,734 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Altrinsic Global Advsr Limited Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc Incorporated holds 38 shares. Wexford Capital LP holds 0.16% or 45,200 shares in its portfolio. 460,406 are owned by Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $8.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 771,120 shares to 13,033 shares, valued at $565,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 9,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,352 shares, and cut its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $5.40 million activity. Another trade for 115,900 shares valued at $2.14 million was bought by Foresite Capital Management II – LLC. Another trade for 26,250 shares valued at $498,953 was made by ANIDO VICENTE JR on Monday, September 9.

