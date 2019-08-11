Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Holder Ameriprise Financial Trimmed Its Holding as Share Value Declined; New York Times Co (NYT) Holder Amg Funds Trimmed Its Holding

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 41.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 18,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 25,478 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, down from 43,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.20% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 3.82 million shares traded or 92.03% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 26/04/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO – CAPUTO’S APPOINTMENT IS EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 03/05/2018 – New York Times Co. Reports Revenue Growth as Digital Subscriptions Rise; 15/03/2018 – Micah Grimes: Breaking from the NYT; 25/05/2018 – President Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, met with Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg in January 2017 â€” less than two weeks before the inauguration, according to the New York Times; 29/03/2018 – Shulkin offered a parting shot Thursday in an op-ed for The New York Times; 30/03/2018 – Frances Robles: EXCLUSIVE: New York Times has learned that Stephon Clark was shot eight times from behind, according to a; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUES $260.6 MLN VS $242.4 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square; 08/04/2018 – Brian Stelter: This morning on @ReliableSources: NYT exec editor @DeanBaquet; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 12,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The institutional investor held 399,064 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.96 million, down from 411,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 963,757 shares traded or 25.58% up from the average. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Rhopressa for Reduction of Intraocular Pressure in Patients With Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SUBMITTED AS A 505(B)(2) WITH AN EXPECTED TEN-MONTH FDA REVIEW; 05/04/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 30/04/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. LAUNCH OF RHOPRESSA 0.02%; 14/05/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AERI); 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%; 01/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Concetta Perro as Commercial Counsel

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,000 are held by Fiduciary Company. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) holds 29 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei reported 0.2% stake. 415 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Amg Funds Ltd holds 0.82% or 25,478 shares. Csat Inv Advisory L P, a Michigan-based fund reported 30,681 shares. Bridgewater Associates LP holds 0% or 19,366 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 77,457 shares. Atika Capital Ltd has 1.82% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Westport Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.07% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 486,673 shares. Captrust Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 17,981 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Waverton Inv Limited holds 0.04% or 24,151 shares in its portfolio.

