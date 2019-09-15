Aercap Holdings Nv Shs (AER) Shareholder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Decreased Its Stake; As Visa Class A (V) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Bourgeon Capital Management Has Lowered by $885,068 Its Stake

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv Shs (AER) by 16.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 166,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 855,575 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.50M, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.49. About 939,626 shares traded or 9.65% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 5,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 30,664 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32 million, down from 35,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.56 million for 7.43 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual earnings per share reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AerCap Signs Lease Agreement with Air Macau for Three A321neos – PRNewswire” on September 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AerCap Sells Second Aircraft Portfolio to NCB Capital – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AerCap Celebrates the Delivery of the First Embraer E195-E2 to Azul – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 139,177 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 5.98 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 4.68 million shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 10,000 shares. 229 were accumulated by Farmers & Merchants Invs. Lyrical Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 4.21% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Cooke And Bieler LP owns 2.41M shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Moon Cap Limited Com stated it has 71,228 shares. Telemus Cap Lc reported 5,844 shares stake. 21,837 are owned by Intrust Bankshares Na. Ohio-based Huntington Savings Bank has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Raymond James Trust Na invested in 6,123 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt Inc reported 37,898 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group has 383,555 shares.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:SPR) by 5,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amplify Etf Tr Onlin Retl Etf by 298,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 898,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Sapiens Intl Corp N V Shs.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.99 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $172.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 39,700 shares to 115,154 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.