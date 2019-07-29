Aercap Holdings Nv Shs (AER) Holder Pggm Investments Lowered Its Position by $9.72 Million; Guggenheim Capital Holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Decreased by $345,681

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 3,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,257 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 63,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $75.67. About 280,904 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 08/05/2018 – Poised to launch its first marketing effort, Alnylam makes a big leap into CNS diseases and Alzheimer’s $ALNY; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM ACHIEVES ALIGNMENT W/ FDA ON ACCELERATED DEVELOPMENT; 28/03/2018 – ALNY REPORTS NEW CLINICAL RESULTS FROM APOLLO PATISIRAN PHASE 3; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Medicines CoP: Inclisiran Reduced Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Apollo Study for Patients With Hereditary ATTR Amyloidosis; 10/04/2018 – Alnylam at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT EXCLUDES ANY AMOUNTS RECEIVED BY DICERNA FROM ITS EXISTING COLLABORATION WITH BOEHRINGER-INGELHEIM; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES ADVANCING LUMASIRAN TO PHASE 3 STUDY IN LATE 2018; 08/05/2018 – Alnylam Reports Preclinical Data Demonstrating Central Nervous System (CNS) Delivery of RNAi Therapeutics

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv Shs (AER) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 211,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 211,324 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, down from 422,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 444,406 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. AER’s profit will be $240.09M for 7.36 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 320,203 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 172 shares. Timber Creek Capital Lc holds 66,430 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. Eagle Boston Investment Mngmt Inc reported 1.63% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Natixis Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 24,667 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0.05% or 573,623 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications reported 911,003 shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.80 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 12,478 shares. Donald Smith owns 5.98 million shares. 481 are held by Advisory Networks Ltd Llc. 213,919 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Board. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Captrust Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 134 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.16% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 899,407 shares.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hershey Co Com (NYSE:HSY) by 73,694 shares to 504,913 shares, valued at $57.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hospitality Pptys Tr Com Sh Ben Int (NYSE:HPT) by 491,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 567,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Gaming Leisure Pptys Inc Com (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 3,720 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corp, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 60,000 shares. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Brandywine Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 4,000 shares. Westfield Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.23% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 0.18% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Kornitzer Mgmt Incorporated Ks has invested 0.02% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). 17,998 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 5,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 185 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Com Na. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.03% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 1.22 million shares. 10,909 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.01M shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) or 16,200 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.03% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Inter Duration Mn Tmf (NID) by 53,527 shares to 180,956 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 25,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc.

Analysts await Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $-2.06 earnings per share, down 12.57% or $0.23 from last year’s $-1.83 per share. After $-1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.08% negative EPS growth.