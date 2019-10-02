Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Valuation Rose While Moon Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position; Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Has Decreased Amern Tower Class A (AMT) Holding as Share Value Rose

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amern Tower Corp Class A (AMT) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 7,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 18,310 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.74M, down from 25,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amern Tower Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $219.26. About 684,083 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 1,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 71,228 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70B, up from 69,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 625,129 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 14,194 shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 171 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.14% or 3.33M shares in its portfolio. Wexford Cap LP invested 0.48% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Qs Invsts Lc reported 1,193 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Franklin reported 105,136 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus stated it has 53,745 shares. Tegean Capital Management Limited Liability owns 6.87% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 150,000 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated accumulated 0% or 8,860 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 14,853 shares. Eqis Cap Management reported 36,002 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 14,700 shares. First Republic Invest has 0.04% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER).

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $92.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 565 shares to 56,511 shares, valued at $4.04 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,226 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98M and $431.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bankamerica Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 36,003 shares to 175,586 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.