Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stock Rose While Greenleaf Trust Lowered Holding; Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Stake in Bb&T (BBT) Upped by $3.09 Million as Stock Rose

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 550.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 67,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 79,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.83. About 1.03 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 66.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 8,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 4,551 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212,000, down from 13,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.58. About 299,907 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 3,317 shares to 21,176 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 31,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Ing Groep N V Adr (NYSE:ING).

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Horos Asset Management Quarterly Letter To Our Co-Investors July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AerCap Holdings – A Closer Look – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AerCap: Board Before Takeoff – The Next 5 Years – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AerCap +4% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Pricing of $750 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.55 million for 7.18 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual EPS reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Fmr Lc has 4.47M shares. Greenleaf Trust stated it has 4,551 shares. 9,347 were reported by Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership. Grp accumulated 0% or 17,300 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 573,623 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kempen Capital Nv stated it has 3,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Canandaigua State Bank And has invested 0.04% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Endurance Wealth Incorporated reported 0% stake. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited Liability reported 16,250 shares stake. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Old National National Bank In holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 7,552 shares. Moreover, Franklin Resources has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Boston reported 45,816 shares stake. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 10,706 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Materials Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLB) by 290,660 shares to 64,620 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Financial Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLF) by 4.67M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 951,760 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Etf (VTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Fiduciary Trust invested in 0.07% or 58,307 shares. First American Bankshares, a Illinois-based fund reported 68,065 shares. Miller Howard Investments Ny invested 1.93% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Paloma Partners Mngmt invested in 0.09% or 77,100 shares. 1.12M are held by Franklin. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.16% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 188,515 shares. Community And Inv stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Cypress Cap Management Lc has 211,041 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Texas Yale Capital holds 0.02% or 11,688 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 192,222 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Carroll Financial Associates invested in 0.78% or 179,358 shares. Bahl And Gaynor has 5.75M shares for 2.45% of their portfolio. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.63% or 35,242 shares. Soros Fund Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.1% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 90,674 shares.