Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stock Rose While Etrade Capital Management Lifted by $321,080 Its Position; As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Share Price Rose, Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 6,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 54,734 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 47,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $52.63. About 426,423 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 38.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 147,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 231,878 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.86M, down from 379,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $9.23 during the last trading session, reaching $336.28. About 468,595 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Investment invested 0.14% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Mariner Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.89% or 46,400 shares in its portfolio. 1,442 were reported by Telemus Ltd Com. Fmr Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.26 million shares. Lincoln Corp owns 724 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alps Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,293 shares. Scout Invests invested 0.47% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 316,826 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Bankshares Incorporated holds 9,546 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Kwmg Limited Liability Co reported 159 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Marble Harbor Counsel Lc stated it has 575 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 60,568 shares. Michigan-based Csat Inv Advisory LP has invested 0.21% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 3,083 are held by Driehaus Cap Management Ltd Com.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 30.13 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 93,950 shares to 497,037 shares, valued at $101.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 59,527 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 55,173 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 100,841 shares. Riverhead Capital Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Endurance Wealth Management accumulated 500 shares. Kistler invested in 477 shares. 4,527 are owned by Jump Trading Lc. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 3.51M shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv owns 8,211 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ejf Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.17% or 30,728 shares. First Manhattan has 66 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Bancorp Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Lc holds 0.19% or 3.29 million shares. Jefferies Grp Lc reported 24,722 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

