Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stake Has Raised by Ativo Capital Management Llc; As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Value Rose, Holder Trillium Asset Management Has Trimmed by $4.15 Million Its Position

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 14,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 282,979 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.72M, up from 268,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.45. About 320,243 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 15.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 49,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 263,002 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.05 million, down from 312,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $91.24. About 1.84M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – The $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle will help Starbucks return value to its shareholders; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Return $15 Billion to Holders Through Next 3 Years; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS – TO CLOSE ALL COMPANY-OWNED STORES IN U.S. ON AFTERNOON OF MAY 29 TO CONDUCT RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION GEARED TOWARD PREVENTING DISCRIMINATION; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is making changes following outrage over the arrest of two black men at one of its cafes in Philadelphia last week; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys majority stake in UK’s Pret a Manger; 25/04/2018 – Costa Coffee break brewing after Whitbread investors stir; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks debuts gin barrel-aged cold brew to lure coffee drinkers to Seattle Roastery; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks’ (SBUX) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,799 shares to 148,775 shares, valued at $16.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 3,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Chas P Associates Pa Cpas holds 0.03% or 3,065 shares. Reilly Fincl Lc owns 15,364 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 31,195 shares. Northeast Inv Management stated it has 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Sfe Investment Counsel reported 9,280 shares. New England Private Wealth Lc has 2,962 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cibc Financial Bank Usa holds 0.62% or 52,730 shares in its portfolio. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 21,624 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.34% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Trust Of Vermont invested in 0.96% or 138,239 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 200 shares. Tiemann Invest Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.3% or 5,000 shares. Sun Life Financial has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Chevy Chase Tru Inc has 0.38% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.09 million shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.43% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 73,926 shares.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of SBUX April 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Starbucks Stock Beat the Market in 2018, Rising 12% – Nasdaq” on January 11, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should You Buy Starbucks Stock After Big Rally? – Nasdaq” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Trade of the Day: Itâ€™s Time to Short Starbucks Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.59 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $221.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 1,694 shares to 6,986 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,169 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 0.2% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 3.23M shares. United Kingdom-based Legal & General Gru Public Limited Com has invested 0.03% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Systematic Management Ltd Partnership reported 59,075 shares. Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 85,509 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 900 shares. Shine Advisory has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Eqis Capital Management reported 36,002 shares stake. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Jacobs Asset Llc invested 4.7% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 6,007 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Fifth Third Fincl Bank has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,344 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AerCap Signs Lease Agreement with Air Macau for Three A321neos – PRNewswire” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss AerCap Holdings’s (NYSE:AER) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AerCap Sells Second Aircraft Portfolio to NCB Capital – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AerCap: Board Before Takeoff – The Next 5 Years – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.