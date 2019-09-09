Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stake Has Lifted by Wedge Capital Management L L P; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Lipe & Dalton Lowered Its Stake by $1.24 Million

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 42,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.99 million, up from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $55.49. About 702,770 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 45.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 20,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 24,742 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 45,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.66. About 10.18M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 980,842 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. United Capital Finance Advisers Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 54,081 shares. Principal Fincl Gp stated it has 17,071 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Cooke Bieler Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.45 million shares or 2.05% of all its holdings. 393,387 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement System. Brinker Cap Inc reported 10,058 shares stake. 37,109 were accumulated by Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc. Jane Street Gp Ltd Company holds 0% or 11,102 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,850 shares or 0% of the stock. Yhb Invest Advsrs reported 0.17% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.03% or 59,527 shares. 53,067 are held by Bb&T. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Com has 5,554 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1,857 were reported by Financial Architects Inc.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 109,156 shares to 156,587 shares, valued at $5.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 7,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 447,924 shares, and cut its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.05B for 11.83 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valicenti Advisory Serv invested 4.92% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Co Tn stated it has 85,072 shares. Amer Century Inc has 13.30 million shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 13,691 shares. Round Table Services Lc reported 17,544 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 34,884 shares. Washington Bank owns 21,216 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Incorporated has 0.74% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 319.74M shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 21.39 million shares. First Advisors LP invested in 0.5% or 4.25M shares. Connors Investor Svcs invested in 203,950 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Godsey And Gibb Assocs accumulated 3,535 shares. Exchange Management stated it has 6,805 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Com holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 28,951 shares. Rampart Invest Company Limited Liability Company has invested 0.49% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).