Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Shares Rose While Renaissance Group Has Increased by $354,384 Its Holding; Chemung Canal Trust Company Holds Stake in Enbridge (ENB)

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Enbridge (ENB) by 83.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 103,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 227,744 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 124,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Enbridge for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. About 3.49M shares traded or 7.67% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. does not expect a material consolidated financial impact as a result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – AL MIDCOAST INTENDS TO MAINTAIN MIDCOAST’S WORKFORCE AND ANTICIPATES THAT THEY WILL JOIN AL MIDCOAST UPON TRANSACTION CLOSE; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Inc $200m 60NC5 Sub Fxd-to-FRN; 6.375%-6.5%; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF LINE 3 IS SHUT DOWN, REFINERS WILL BE SHORT OF FUEL AND LEFT TO TRANSPORT CRUDE BY RAIL; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Net C$445M

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 7,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 330,402 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.38M, up from 322,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 717,293 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Prns Group Incorporated Lc holds 278,624 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Andra Ap holds 119,300 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd holds 12,021 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Company accumulated 12,886 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 170,315 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 213,919 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Greenlight Capital reported 4.16 million shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has 608,158 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kistler holds 0.01% or 477 shares. United Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 55,094 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% or 23,347 shares. Brandywine Invest Ltd accumulated 1.80 million shares or 0.58% of the stock. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 13 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Mellon has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 403 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 23,004 shares to 194,763 shares, valued at $32.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp by 142,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,532 shares, and cut its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr (XLV) by 4,173 shares to 49,092 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWM) by 17,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,017 shares, and cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

