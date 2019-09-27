Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Shareholder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Lowered Holding by $553.39 Million as Stock Value Rose; Intl Business Machines (IBM) Holder Allsquare Wealth Management Trimmed Its Holding

Allsquare Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 51.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc sold 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 2,185 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $301,000, down from 4,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $143.55. About 2.20M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Include $800 Million Discrete Tax Benefit; 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 10,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 927,436 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.24B, down from 938,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $55.65. About 364,765 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.49% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 9,274 were reported by Modera Wealth Ltd Company. Brave Asset Management owns 0.53% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,796 shares. Moreover, B Riley Wealth has 0.19% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Midwest Bank Tru Division holds 0.64% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 32,301 shares. Mirae Asset Global Company Limited owns 77,044 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Nordea Invest Ab reported 3.56M shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles Comm Lp invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Covington Capital Mngmt stated it has 14,518 shares. 12,738 are owned by Fincl Architects. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 3,200 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Boyer Corporon Wealth Lc accumulated 21,028 shares. Mirador Prns Ltd Partnership holds 2,271 shares. Adirondack has 0.68% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 33,957 are held by Novare Mgmt Lc.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 13.29 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Eagle Glob Advsrs Ltd invested 0.16% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). 64,400 are held by British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & reported 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.01% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 276,648 shares. 179 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards. 383,555 are held by Schroder Investment Mgmt Gp. Freestone Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 42,071 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 2.16M shares. Bartlett Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1,650 shares. Blackrock invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Fdx Advsr Inc reported 13,626 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Raffles Assocs Limited Partnership owns 117,723 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company stated it has 13,580 shares.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Badger Meter Inc Com Usd1 (NYSE:BMI) by 14,857 shares to 604,679 shares, valued at $36.09 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spire Inc by 2,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Knight Swift Transportation.

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.55 million for 7.32 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual earnings per share reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.