Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Shareholder Jacobs Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.90 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Prime Capital Management Company LTD Has Cut by $18.79 Million Its Position

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 36,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 487,580 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.36M, down from 524,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.62. About 228,492 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 111,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 654,596 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.92M, down from 765,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 6.62 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – XIAOZHU.COM SAYS ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIGGY, THE TRAVEL BRAND UNDER ALIBABA GROUP ON APRIL 24; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING; 18/04/2018 – THAI GOVERNMENT SAYS ALIBABA GROUP TO INVEST MORE THAN 10 BILLION BAHT IN ‘DIGITAL HUB’ IN EASTERN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank borrows $8 billion using its Alibaba stake – Bbg; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – Spin Master’s PAW Patrol wins an award from Tmall, the online marketplace of the Alibaba Group; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 35.93 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30 billion and $437.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 261,472 shares to 5.39 million shares, valued at $193.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

