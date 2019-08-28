Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Shareholder Etrade Capital Management Boosted Its Position; Avenir Decreased Its Kinder Morgan (KMI) Position as Stock Value Rose

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 6,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 54,734 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 47,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.43. About 1.59M shares traded or 84.32% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 34,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 779,761 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, down from 814,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.04. About 8.80M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/04/2018 – Canada explores options as Kinder Morgan halts pipeline work; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS IT IS TIME FOR THE GOV OF CANADA TO ENSURE THAT KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – $TRP.CA, KMI: B.C. Supreme Court rejects Squamish First Nation’s challenge of Kinder Morgan pipeline; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DEAL INCLUDES RELATED PIPELINE AND TERMINAL ASSETS; 28/05/2018 – 660 NEWS Calgary: BREAKING: Green party Leader Elizabeth May has pleaded guilty to a criminal contempt of court charge for; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS NO DECISION MADE ON USE OF PROCEEDS FROM TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE; 12/04/2018 – MEETING BETWEEN CANADA’S TRUDEAU AND PROVINCIAL PREMIERS ON PIPELINE DISPUTE IS “A FIRST STEP” TO SOLVING THE PROBLEM, MORE WORK WILL BE NEEDED – SENIOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: TRANS MOUNTAIN PROJECT WILL NOT HAVE A FISCAL IMPACT; 29/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau faces election risk after firm’s pipeline surprise

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6,890 shares to 12,477 shares, valued at $600,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 6,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,869 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 117,011 shares to 448,297 shares, valued at $26.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 41,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.