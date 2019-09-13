Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Shareholder California Public Employees Retirement System Has Cut Its Holding; Gavea Investimentos Ltda Decreased Its Vale S A (VALE) Holding by $11.30 Million

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 24.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 97,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 295,540 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.37 million, down from 393,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.42. About 757,644 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8

Gavea Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 54.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gavea Investimentos Ltda sold 868,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 711,830 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.57M, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gavea Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 23.10M shares traded or 19.76% up from the average. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 25/04/2018 – Vale Edges Closer to Debt Goal as High-Grade Push Drives Cash; 04/05/2018 – PETROS IN NO RUSH TO SELL STAKES IN PETROBRAS, VALE, BRF: CIO; 13/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bradesco eyes closing up to 200 branches this year -CEO; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS BEST SCENARIO IS FOR SAMARCO TO RESUME OPERATIONS IN EARLY 2019; 25/04/2018 – Vale’s Profit Falls Amid Lower Volumes; 22/03/2018 – Marathon Drilling Hits High-Grade Zone at Marathon Deposit: 18.66 g/t Au over 13 meters with 70.66 g/t Au over 2 meters, Vale; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – BRAZILIAN PENSION FUNDS, BNDESPAR MAY SELL 10 PCT TO 12.5 PCT OF THEIR VALE STAKES THROUGH PUBLIC OFFERING; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHAREHOLDERS STILL DECIDING ON TRANSACTION MODEL BEFORE HIRING BANKS TO MANAGE OFFERING; 21/03/2018 – PENSION FUNDS SEEKING TO SELL VALE STAKES IN PUBLIC OFFER: RTRS; 25/05/2018 – Infomine: Vale sees key mine topping iron ore output forecasts in 2018

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.54 million for 7.42 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual earnings per share reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $84.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 124,052 shares to 838,907 shares, valued at $46.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 202,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,941 shares, and has risen its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (NYSE:FRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Omers Administration owns 131,900 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Inv Corporation owns 64,400 shares. Cooke & Bieler Lp holds 2.41M shares. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.05 million shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Td Asset Management Inc owns 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 37,898 shares. Signaturefd has 0.02% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 5,344 shares. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Regentatlantic Cap Limited holds 12,859 shares. Bb&T invested in 0.05% or 50,449 shares. Lyrical Asset Management Limited Partnership has 5.86 million shares for 4.21% of their portfolio. Fund Sa invested in 246,441 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 23,630 are held by Bridges Investment Incorporated. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 0.02% or 46,480 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Llc reported 13 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 107,210 shares.

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. VALE’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 5.06 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 172.73% EPS growth.

