Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Shareholder Basswood Capital Management Lowered Position; Amgen (AMGN) Market Value Rose While Van Eck Associates Raised Position by $2.31 Million

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 155,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 720,215 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.52 million, down from 876,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $52.63. About 112,371 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 12,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 212,267 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.33M, up from 200,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $186.32. About 314,307 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab); 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 26/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 35x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE; 01/05/2018 – The deal excludes a competing medicine made by Amgen from Express Scripts’ National Preferred Formulary Plan; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Inc. | romiplostim | Nplate | 05/24/2018 | Treatment of patients acutely exposed to myelosuppressive doses of radiation following radiological/nuclear incident | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN CHIEF FINL OFFICER DAVID MELINE SPEAKS ON CONF. CALL

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop has invested 0.14% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Fort Point Cap Llc invested in 5,015 shares. Manufacturers Life The has 2.06 million shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Llc has 2,900 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Hyman Charles D reported 3,496 shares. Schnieders Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 1.63% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Chevy Chase Tru holds 533,166 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3.51M shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 22,977 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Cap Counsel Limited Liability Corp New York stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 38,551 shares. Us Fincl Bank De invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Meyer Handelman has 1.07% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 112,123 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt holds 1,557 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 5,156 shares.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 23,250 shares to 20,069 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd (NYSE:HMY) by 2.43 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65.82M shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 305,500 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Kempen Mgmt Nv holds 3,300 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of holds 0.03% or 67,269 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 6,776 shares in its portfolio. Cambiar Investors Limited Liability Corporation holds 6.51% or 5.88M shares. Pggm Invs reported 211,324 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.07% or 170,315 shares. Kistler owns 477 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). 1.14M are owned by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Kbc Grp Nv holds 52,773 shares. Moreover, Nomura Hldgs has 0.48% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 2.39M shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech owns 109,800 shares. 1.32 million were accumulated by Timessquare Capital Limited. Canandaigua Retail Bank And Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 4,896 shares.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 235,900 shares to 516,202 shares, valued at $25.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 7,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 438,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).