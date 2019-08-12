Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Position Upped by Greenlight Capital Inc; Gendell Jeffrey L Trimmed Universal Fst Prods (UFPI) Stake by $331,209 as Share Value Rose

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (UFPI) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 11,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.21% . The institutional investor held 73,735 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 85,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Universal Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 154,320 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST 1Q EPS 53C, EST. 42C; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS – GARY GOODE RESIGNED AS MEMBER OF CO’S BOARD, REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O SEES FY SALES ABOUT $50 MLN; 19/04/2018 – UFPI BOARD OKS INCREASED SEMIANNUAL DIV; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q EPS 53c; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC QUARTERLY NET SALES $993.9 MLN VS $846.1 MLN; 26/05/2018 – Universal Forest Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 30; 19/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMIANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Universal Forest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Universal Forest Products to Purchase Substantially All of Operating Assets of North Amer Container Corp

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 4.16M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75M, up from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 450,534 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 103,800 shares to 160,544 shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 98,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Contura Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold UFPI shares while 52 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 48.67 million shares or 1.30% less from 49.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilen Invest owns 8,007 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 143 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 393 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). State Street Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 1.81M shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 87,966 shares. Sg Mgmt Lc owns 77,636 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Pnc Financial accumulated 841,813 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Com Retail Bank holds 15,150 shares. 1,035 are held by Assetmark Inc. 701,512 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Management. Tci Wealth reported 51 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co invested 0.03% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 140,206 shares.

Analysts await Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.66 per share. UFPI’s profit will be $47.25 million for 12.99 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Universal Forest Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4.83% stake. Bartlett & Co Limited holds 1,650 shares. Greenleaf Trust has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Mraz Amerine Assoc invested in 0.12% or 8,217 shares. Boston Prtnrs reported 45,816 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Huntington Savings Bank owns 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 914 shares. Us National Bank De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Captrust Fincl Advsrs invested in 0% or 134 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited, Australia-based fund reported 4,200 shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 2,544 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quadrant Cap Limited Liability Co holds 1.31% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 51,027 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 573,623 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Aristotle Boston Ltd owns 676,648 shares or 1.63% of their US portfolio. Federated Inc Pa invested in 1.09M shares or 0.12% of the stock.

