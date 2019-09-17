Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Position Has Raised by Ativo Capital Management Llc; America Movil Adr (AMX) Shareholder Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Decreased Position

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 14,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 282,979 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.72M, up from 268,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 1.07M shares traded or 23.95% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in America Movil Adr (AMX) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 175,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 5.48 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.83M, down from 5.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in America Movil Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.57. About 615,135 shares traded. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q REV. MXN263.86B, EST. MXN261.61B; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.4B VS EST. MXN253.4B; 20/03/2018 – America Movil plans up to 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 05/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS TO CHALLENGE MEXICO REGULATOR’S ORDER; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL’S SLIM DOMIT SAYS REGULATORY BURDEN HAS PUSHED IT TO CUT INVESTMENTS; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 18/04/2018 – Mexico’s top court sides with America Movil, says Telmex can charge rivals; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q LOSS MXN11.30B; 05/03/2018 Mexico regulator approves America Movil fixed-line separation plan

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 32,062 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 6,215 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.1% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Pnc Fincl Serv Gru Inc reported 142,810 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 276,648 shares. Clal Ins Enter Ltd reported 855,575 shares. Adage Partners Group Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.07% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 538,623 shares. Raffles Assocs LP invested in 6.29% or 117,723 shares. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Liability invested in 4.74M shares. 43,314 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc. United Capital Finance Advisers Limited Com holds 0.02% or 51,959 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 415,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of America De stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER).

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AerCap Celebrates the Delivery of the First Embraer E195-E2 to Azul – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AerCap Sells Second Aircraft Portfolio to NCB Capital – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AerCap Signs Lease Agreement with Air Macau for Three A321neos – PRNewswire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AerCap: Board Before Takeoff – The Next 5 Years – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $221.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2,293 shares to 12,934 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,630 shares, and cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Grou (NYSE:PEG).

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 686,300 shares to 5.13 million shares, valued at $325.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momo Inc. by 197,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).