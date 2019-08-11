Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Market Value Rose While Ativo Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) Share Value Declined While Nfc Investments Decreased Its Holding

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 11,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 268,030 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47M, up from 256,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 444,345 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 86,824 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S 1Q 13.6% LOSS IS AMONG THE WORST IN ITS HISTORY; 06/03/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LAUNCHES INNOVATION UNIT; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss $142.8M; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Info in Response to Research Report; 06/03/2018 Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Launches Innovation Unit; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Discloses Holdings as of Quarter-End; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $237.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 22,801 shares to 50,016 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp America Holdin (NYSE:LH) by 5,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,014 shares, and cut its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF).

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AerCap +4% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AerCap Still Not Getting The Full Benefit Of Its Quality Operations – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Horos Asset Management Quarterly Letter To Our Co-Investors April 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Pricing of $750 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s why AerCap Holdings N.V.â€™s (NYSE:AER) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 72,895 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.02% or 319,814 shares. Moreover, Trexquant LP has 0.05% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Renaissance Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.61% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Riverpark Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 3,201 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Adage Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Allstate Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Yhb Inv Advsrs stated it has 0.17% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.18% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Bridges Inv Mngmt Inc reported 0.04% stake. Asset Mngmt Inc reported 2,361 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 320,203 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 19,000 are owned by British Columbia Invest Corp. New York-based Jacobs Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 4.83% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold GLRE shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.91 million shares or 2.03% less from 17.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancorporation has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). 36,415 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Symons Cap Management reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 33,473 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The invested in 10,912 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) holds 161 shares. Monarch Asset Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 57,227 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.90 million shares. Bbr Partners Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Caz Investments Limited Partnership accumulated 3,200 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 0% stake. Moreover, Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Freestone Cap invested in 243,219 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 6,672 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage.