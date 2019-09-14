Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Market Valuation Rose While Renaissance Group Has Trimmed by $780,676 Its Holding; Community Health Sys New (Put) (CYH) Position Upped by Hap Trading Llc

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 15,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 315,389 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.40M, down from 330,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.49. About 924,026 shares traded or 8.58% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) (CYH) by 647.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 866,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.58% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, up from 133,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.69. About 4.42M shares traded or 73.00% up from the average. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 38.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 25/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH CITES $1,925M NEW 9.875% JUNIOR-PRIORITY NOTES; 23/05/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Early Tender Results for Exchange Offers and Extends Early Tender Deadline; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – PRINCIPAL AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING UNDER 5-YEAR ABL FACILITY WILL BE DUE AND PAYABLE IN FULL ON APRIL 3, 2023; 18/04/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell the Assets of Ocala, Florida Hospital; 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH IS SAID TO TAP LAZARD AS ADVISER: REORG; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Community Health Systems Rtg To ‘CCC+’; Outlk Neg; 12/04/2018 – NashvilleBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: CHS lays off dozens of corporate employees; 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH TO HIRE LAZARD AS RESTRUCTURING ADVISER: REORG; 27/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS: PACT TO SELL THREE TN HOSPITALS TO; 04/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES COMMUNITY HEALTH ON RATING WATCH NEGATIVE

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AerCap Sells Second Aircraft Portfolio to NCB Capital – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AerCap: Board Before Takeoff – The Next 5 Years – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AerCap Signs Lease Agreement with Air Macau for Three A321neos – PRNewswire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss AerCap Holdings’s (NYSE:AER) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.05% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Pnc Financial Serv Gp Inc stated it has 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Bridges Invest Mgmt stated it has 23,630 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc owns 276,648 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus has 0.03% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 53,745 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na stated it has 0.03% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Laurion Cap Mngmt Lp has 4,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc), New York-based fund reported 4,716 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 12,268 shares. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% or 14,194 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability Company owns 637 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning owns 13,835 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 52,963 shares.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 8,543 shares to 433,415 shares, valued at $20.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd (SVNDY) by 24,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 672,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.56 million for 7.43 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual EPS reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CYH shares while 40 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 107.71 million shares or 2.57% less from 110.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Company invested in 117 shares. 80,126 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Envestnet Asset stated it has 13,497 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 150 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 110,710 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Parametric Port Associates Limited Co has 742,402 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia has invested 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Shelton Capital Management accumulated 0% or 11,035 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 122,510 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0% or 40,189 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) or 15,412 shares.

More notable recent Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Community Health Systems to Broadcast Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call Live on the Internet – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Community Health Systems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Community Health Systems EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CYH CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors That Approximately 13 Days Remain to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Securities Class Action Against Community Health Systems Inc. â€“ CYH – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Community Health Systems misses by $0.62, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $423,550 activity. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $320,000 was bought by Ely James S. III.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 5,947 shares to 11,553 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 832,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,156 shares, and cut its stake in Gerdau S A (NYSE:GGB).