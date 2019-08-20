Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Market Valuation Rose While Renaissance Group Has Raised Its Stake; As Air Lease (AL) Valuation Rose, Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Lifted Position by $1.32 Million

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 7,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 330,402 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.38 million, up from 322,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $52.15. About 903,940 shares traded or 4.54% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35B market cap company. It closed at $38.95 lastly. It is down 3.40% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invests Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 19,858 were accumulated by Us Bankshares De. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc reported 85,720 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% or 13,640 shares. Bessemer Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 1.21 million shares. Services Automobile Association reported 23,635 shares. Ci Invs has 2.05M shares. 103,572 are owned by Ajo Ltd Partnership. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 1.47% or 132,930 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Janney Cap Limited Liability has 6,112 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zweig accumulated 0.93% or 243,295 shares. Copper Rock Capital Prtnrs Ltd Com reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Systematic Management LP holds 0.18% or 111,363 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Capital Mgmt has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Raymond James & invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Washington-based Freestone Holding Ltd Liability has invested 0.61% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Kistler holds 0.01% or 477 shares. Raffles Associates LP has invested 5.99% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Earnest Partners owns 13 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Greenlight Cap Incorporated has invested 13.76% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Wellington Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 8.86 million shares. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 7,770 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Timessquare Management has 0.47% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability Com invested 6.51% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Bartlett & Co Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1,650 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,937 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 6,096 shares to 179,561 shares, valued at $25.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 17,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,885 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Systems Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

