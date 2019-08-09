Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Holding Held by Jacobs Asset Management Llc; Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake Raised by Ing Groep Nv

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 11,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 524,080 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.39M, up from 512,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 410,635 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 27.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 8,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 42,037 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.65M, up from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $186.79. About 874,918 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 21,619 shares to 34,057 shares, valued at $606,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 29,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,932 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Advsrs Llc invested in 945 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement holds 12,340 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Mcf Advisors invested in 3,404 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa holds 3,435 shares. Spinnaker Tru, Maine-based fund reported 17,776 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 39,217 shares. Principal Fincl Grp owns 479,411 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Communications holds 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 562 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw accumulated 1,650 shares. The Massachusetts-based Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Llc reported 5,237 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 500 shares. Private Ocean Limited has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Arrow Financial stated it has 6,036 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Shares for $1.84 million were sold by Lawrence Taylor W on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 13 Wood Michael J sold $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 3,501 shares.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 98,769 shares to 645,026 shares, valued at $26.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cherry Hill Mtg Invt Corp (NYSE:CHMI) by 269,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc.

