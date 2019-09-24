Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Holder Tegean Capital Management Lowered Position by $2.60 Million; New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Upped Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Shares Rose

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 700,060 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 117.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 2,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,828 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $934,000, up from 1,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $225. About 4.85M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Maybe Weâ€™re Getting Somewhere – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Lacking Sizzle – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chem Bank invested 0.52% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mitchell Cap Mngmt invested in 0.73% or 8,910 shares. Ativo Cap Limited Com holds 0.89% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 8,088 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 3.31M shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.98% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 349,780 shares. Savant Cap Ltd reported 5,033 shares stake. Sequoia Ltd has invested 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 143,778 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Dillon & Assocs Inc owns 0.08% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,100 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt Inc holds 24,868 shares. 12,623 were accumulated by Foster Motley. Tiemann Invest Lc owns 2,890 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Intersect Capital Ltd Co has 1,417 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Hudson Valley Advsr Adv holds 23,060 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. 150,772 are owned by Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Lc.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M.

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.53M for 7.30 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual earnings per share reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.