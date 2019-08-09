Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Holder Moon Capital Management Has Decreased Position as Market Valuation Rose; Mendon Capital Advisors Has Cut Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) Holding by $9.91 Million

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 0.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 30 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 69,864 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 billion, down from 69,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.9. About 254,344 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) by 72.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 521,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 198,833 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 720,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Opus Bk Irvine Calif for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $747.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.72. About 34,375 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 20.67% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 11/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) – HAS WON A PUBLIC TENDER AND SIGNED A 9-YEAR VEHICLE INSPECTION CONCESSION IN ARICA, CHILE; 17/04/2018 – Opus Bank Announces Appointment of Marsha Cameron to Its Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Opus Group: Opus publishes its annual report for 2017; 28/03/2018 – OPUS GLOBAL FY REV. 42.6B FORINT; 18/05/2018 – Opus Group: Bulletin from Annual General Meeting 2018; 11/05/2018 – Opus Bank at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 28/05/2018 – Opus Group: Opus to redeem its senior unsecured floating rate bonds, 2013/2018, in advance of the final maturity date; 20/03/2018 – Opus Bank Expands Its Southern California Commercial Banking Team; 24/05/2018 – OPUS ISSUES BOND OF SEK 500 MILLION; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid

More notable recent Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Opus Bank (OPB) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Opus Bank (OPB) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Problem Assets Continue To Punish Opus Bank – Seeking Alpha” on November 15, 2017. More interesting news about Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Opus Bank Further Expands Its Southern California Commercial Banking Team – Business Wire” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank OZK Leads Regional Banks Down – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $823.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 24,500 shares to 98,000 shares, valued at $27.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 29,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 594,026 shares, and has risen its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lpl Lc has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 10,442 shares. M&T Comml Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 74,378 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). 4.27 million are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Pnc Financial Svcs Gp holds 0.01% or 145,687 shares in its portfolio. Shine Advisory Services has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Jacobs Asset Mgmt invested in 4.83% or 524,080 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Utd Ser Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 55,094 shares. James Invest invested in 0.02% or 5,627 shares. Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corporation holds 0.27% or 98,385 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.4% or 2.15 million shares. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.07% or 170,315 shares in its portfolio. 69,864 were accumulated by Moon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company.

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks to Buy for Less Than Book – Investorplace.com” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Another Winning Quarter Takes Einhorn to 17.4% Year to Date – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AerCap +4% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AerCap delivers fifth Boeing 787 Dreamliner on lease to EGYPTAIR – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Greenlight highlights Brighthouse in Q1 letter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 84 shares to 18,488 shares, valued at $579.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (NASDAQ:GLRE).