Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Holder Greenlight Capital Raised Its Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Holder Westend Advisors Lowered by $2.71 Billion Its Stake

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.16M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75M, up from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $51.63. About 321,900 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 22,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,388 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.14 billion, down from 329,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $140.01. About 10.24M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 103,866 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 111,815 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Company (Trc) accumulated 6,767 shares. Old Natl Bank In reported 7,552 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Freestone Cap Hldgs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 220,414 shares. Ejf Capital holds 30,728 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Eagle Boston Mngmt Inc has invested 1.63% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Corsair Capital Lp has 0.27% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Vanguard Inc invested in 0% or 408,700 shares. Daiwa Grp holds 30,452 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Caxton Associates Lp reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Korea Invest has 0.01% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 38,100 shares. Riverpark Mgmt Ltd Co holds 3,201 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER).

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ Invest. Grade Corp Bd Etf (LQD) by 27,492 shares to 154,544 shares, valued at $18.40 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 17,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Europe Etf (IEUR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Ontario – Canada-based Agf Invests has invested 0.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shikiar Asset Mgmt accumulated 7,550 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Incorporated holds 670,067 shares. Bankshares Hapoalim Bm holds 59,474 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants accumulated 76,858 shares. West Oak Ltd Company holds 10,800 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Rowland Counsel Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 64,106 shares. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) holds 0.91% or 126,918 shares. 37,587 are owned by Horizon Investment Svcs Lc. King Wealth invested in 3.01% or 81,576 shares. Willis Counsel reported 0.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Australia-based Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia has invested 0.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Il has 4.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oarsman Cap invested in 2.29% or 40,804 shares.