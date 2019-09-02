Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Holder Greenlight Capital Has Upped Stake; Heron Therapeutics (Call) (HRTX) Shareholder Broadfin Capital Has Increased Stake

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX) by 235.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 280,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 330,702 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine); 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 CINV FRANCHISE NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 2.5% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 19/03/2018 – New Heron Drilling Program to Expand Shallow Resources at Woodlawn; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 22/04/2018 – DJ Heron Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTX); 04/04/2018 – Work Capital Announces New Partnership with the Heron Foundation

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company's stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 4.16M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75 million, up from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 858,582 shares traded or 3.83% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Optinose Inc by 125,000 shares to 585,600 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 24,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,500 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

