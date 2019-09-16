AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Reaches $55.88 After 5.00% Down Move; 1 Analysts Bullish CoreSite Realty (COR)

The stock of AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 373,962 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference TomorrowThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $7.63 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $53.09 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AER worth $381.65 million less.

Among 2 analysts covering CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CoreSite Realty has $11000 highest and $10300 lowest target. $106.50’s average target is -6.33% below currents $113.7 stock price. CoreSite Realty had 6 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $10300 target in Friday, July 26 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Raymond James. See CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $111.0000 New Target: $103.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Among 2 analysts covering AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AerCap Holdings has $7300 highest and $55 lowest target. $64’s average target is 14.53% above currents $55.88 stock price. AerCap Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral”. The stock of AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Compass Point.

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.53 million for 7.35 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual EPS reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold AerCap Holdings N.V. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 89,874 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp has invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 313,514 shares. 14,853 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Llc. M&T Bank & Trust Corp has invested 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 0% or 22,300 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 6,007 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited holds 276,648 shares. 37 are held by Vigilant Cap Management Ltd. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 51,959 shares. Alyeska Invest Grp Ltd Partnership reported 180,664 shares. Ativo Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 6.64% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 282,979 shares. Cambiar Invsts Ltd has 6.39% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Fincl Counselors has 0.02% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 10,750 shares.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an independent aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.63 billion. The firm provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. It has a 7.47 P/E ratio. The Company’s aircraft asset management services also comprise periodically inspecting the leased aircraft; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructurings negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and aircraft engine valuations; and providing market research services.

CoreSite Realty Corporation engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction, and management of data centers. The company has market cap of $4.19 billion. The data centers are specialized and secure buildings that house networking, storage, and communications technology infrastructure, including servers, storage devices, switches, routers, and fiber optic transmission equipment. It has a 53.31 P/E ratio. These buildings provide the power, cooling, and network connectivity to operate this mission-critical equipment.

