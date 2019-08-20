Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) Market Valuation Rose While Cooke & Bieler LP Trimmed Its Holding; As Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Shares Declined, Dean Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $361,184

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 26,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 2.45M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.85M, down from 2.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Aercap Holdings N.V. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $52.09. About 665,535 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $755.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $22.9. About 100,563 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX)

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Greenlight highlights Brighthouse in Q1 letter – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for Less Than Book – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Focus on New-Technology Aircraft Is Paying Off for AerCap – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing reassures leasing firms over 737 MAX – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 4.27M shares. 51,633 are held by Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Macquarie Group Ltd has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv has 0.01% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 3,300 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd owns 0.03% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 867,898 shares. Citigroup reported 4.07 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. National Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). 239,497 were reported by Raymond James & Assoc. Goldman Sachs Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). First Personal Fincl Services has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Pnc Fincl Gp holds 0.01% or 145,687 shares. Stifel Fincl accumulated 25,919 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 12,478 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 20,846 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER).

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 6,135 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $84.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 70,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 634,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF).

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on Greenbrier Q1 results; share rise in pre-market – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:GBX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Greenbrier Seeks To Bolster North American Rail Manufacturing Assets – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Incorporated invested in 335 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 183,133 shares. 34,485 were reported by Segall Bryant Hamill Lc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,754 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Prudential Financial holds 94,186 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 110,000 shares. Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). California Pub Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 79,470 shares. State Street accumulated 968,945 shares. Smith Graham Com Investment Advsr Lp holds 184,644 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 226 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has 79,080 shares. 27,000 were reported by Employees Retirement System Of Texas.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 13,298 shares to 6,702 shares, valued at $482,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 83,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,725 shares, and cut its stake in Cal Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM).