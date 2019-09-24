AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Is At $56.00 Formed Wedge; Tegean Capital Management Boosted Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Position By $835,800

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) stake by 6.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tegean Capital Management Llc acquired 19,900 shares as Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO)’s stock declined 8.14%. The Tegean Capital Management Llc holds 335,000 shares with $14.10 million value, up from 315,100 last quarter. Assured Guaranty Ltd now has $4.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.57. About 478,991 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) formed wedge up with $58.24 target or 4.00% above today’s $56.00 share price. AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has $7.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $56. About 510,662 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AerCap Holdings N.V. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 656,600 were reported by Ci Investments Inc. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Wellington Group Llp accumulated 0.09% or 7.44M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia holds 53,745 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Virginia-based Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.22% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Fjarde Ap holds 46,672 shares. Us National Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 71,555 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Limited Liability Com accumulated 713,301 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association reported 0.01% stake. Vanguard Gru holds 0% or 415,500 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 15,300 shares stake. Raymond James Trust Na holds 6,123 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 7,449 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AerCap Holdings has $7300 highest and $55 lowest target. $64’s average target is 14.29% above currents $56 stock price. AerCap Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 17. Compass Point maintained AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Compass Point has “Buy” rating and $7300 target.

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.55M for 7.37 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual earnings per share reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

