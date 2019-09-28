AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Is At $55.44 Formed Wedge; Tejon Ranch CO (TRC) SI Increased By 18.02%

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) formed wedge up with $59.32 target or 7.00% above today’s $55.44 share price. AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has $7.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 480,386 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow

Tejon Ranch CO (NYSE:TRC) had an increase of 18.02% in short interest. TRC’s SI was 758,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 18.02% from 642,600 shares previously. With 63,700 avg volume, 12 days are for Tejon Ranch CO (NYSE:TRC)’s short sellers to cover TRC’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.21. About 54,440 shares traded. Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) has declined 21.05% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical TRC News: 12/03/2018 – Tejon Ranch 4Q EPS 1c; 27/03/2018 – TEJON RANCH CO SAYS WITH DEPARTURE OF TUOMI AS DIRECTOR BOARD SIZE DECREASED FROM 9 TO 8 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – TEJON RANCH – BELIEVES VARIABILITY OF QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS WILL CONTINUE DURING 2018 DUE TO NATURE OF CURRENT FARMING & REAL ESTATE ACTIVITIES; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 19/04/2018 – DJ Tejon Ranch Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRC); 07/05/2018 – Tejon Ranch 1Q EPS 6c; 05/03/2018 Tejon Ranch Co. to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference

Among 2 analysts covering AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AerCap Holdings has $7300 highest and $55 lowest target. $64’s average target is 15.44% above currents $55.44 stock price. AerCap Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Compass Point given on Wednesday, July 31. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.54M for 7.29 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual EPS reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $2.30 million activity. $16,200 worth of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) was bought by TOWERVIEW LLC on Wednesday, May 29. DT Four Partners – LLC bought 39,453 shares worth $645,451.

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. The company has market cap of $446.79 million. The firm operates through five divisions: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. It has a 101.24 P/E ratio. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment is involved in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings; construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.