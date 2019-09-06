AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Is At $54.62 Formed Wedge; Orthofix Medical (OFIX) Shorts Down By 10.4%

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) formed wedge up with $57.35 target or 5.00% above today’s $54.62 share price. AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has $7.46B valuation. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $54.62. About 648,939 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) had a decrease of 10.4% in short interest. OFIX’s SI was 545,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.4% from 608,500 shares previously. With 129,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)’s short sellers to cover OFIX’s short positions. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.61. About 57,639 shares traded. Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) has declined 10.99% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.99% the S&P500. Some Historical OFIX News: 13/03/2018 – ORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL NV – SICARD’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 9 DIRECTORS, 8 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – Orthofix Announces Agreement to Acquire Spinal Kinetics for $45M at Closing; 30/04/2018 – Orthofix 1Q EPS 27c; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Orthofix, Inc- ORTHOFIX, Connector System, SMALL SET SCREW, REF 79-2003; 22/03/2018 – ORTHOFIX GETS FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE OF G-BEAM FUSION BEAMING SYS; 22/03/2018 – Orthofix Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance Of G-Beam Fusion Beaming System; 15/03/2018 – ORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL NV – TERMS OF DEAL INCLUDE $45 MLN IN CASH CLOSING CONSIDERATION PLUS UP TO $60 MLN IN CONTINGENT MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 15/03/2018 – ORTHOFIX: PACT TO BUY SPINAL KINETICS; 22/03/2018 – ORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL NV – ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR ITS NEW INTERNAL FIXATION SYSTEM, G-BEAM FUSION BEAMING SYSTEM; 15/03/2018 – ORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL NV – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO ADD REVENUE IN 2018, INCREASE ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH RATE IN 2019 AND BEYOND

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians worldwide. The company has market cap of $963.93 million. It operates through four divisions: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation, and Spine Fixation. It has a 121.08 P/E ratio. The BioStim segment makes, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to improve fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AerCap Holdings N.V. shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler holds 477 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank accumulated 587,433 shares. Raymond James Associate accumulated 239,497 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 12,122 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 88,134 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications holds 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 403 shares. Fulton Bancorporation Na accumulated 8,133 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation invested in 25,919 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp reported 4,937 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.01% or 13,384 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 5,949 shares. 5.88 million are owned by Lyrical Asset Lp. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.17% or 5.58M shares. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Assetmark holds 0.01% or 20,654 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AerCap Holdings has $7300 highest and $55 lowest target. $64’s average target is 17.17% above currents $54.62 stock price. AerCap Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Compass Point.

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.54 million for 7.19 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual EPS reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.