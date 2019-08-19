AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Is At $52.11 Formed Wedge; THC BIOMED INTL LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAN (THCBF) Shorts Up By 35.43%

THC BIOMED INTL LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:THCBF) had an increase of 35.43% in short interest. THCBF’s SI was 51,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 35.43% from 38,100 shares previously. With 148,400 avg volume, 0 days are for THC BIOMED INTL LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:THCBF)’s short sellers to cover THCBF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1184. About 86,946 shares traded or 50.54% up from the average. THC BIOMED INTL LTD (OTCMKTS:THCBF) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) formed wedge up with $54.72 target or 5.00% above today’s $52.11 share price. AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has $7.12B valuation. The stock increased 3.13% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 497,394 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018

Among 2 analysts covering AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AerCap Holdings has $7300 highest and $55 lowest target. $64’s average target is 22.82% above currents $52.11 stock price. AerCap Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $55 target. Compass Point maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7300 target in Wednesday, July 31 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AerCap Holdings N.V. shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 15,723 shares. Lenox Wealth accumulated 15,303 shares. 12,021 are owned by Mariner Ltd Liability Company. Amer Century Cos Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 376,028 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.18% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.04% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 230,989 shares in its portfolio. Timber Creek Mngmt reported 66,430 shares or 2.08% of all its holdings. Jacobs Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 4.83% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Cambiar Investors Limited Liability Com invested 6.51% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Utah Retirement System reported 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Yhb Investment reported 23,610 shares. Mendon Corp has invested 0.04% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER).

