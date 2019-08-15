AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Is At $51.30 Formed Wedge; Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Sentiment Is 1.43

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) formed wedge up with $53.35 target or 4.00% above today’s $51.30 share price. AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has $7.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $51.3. About 901,897 shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb)

Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 70 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 49 reduced and sold equity positions in Lakeland Financial Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 18.59 million shares, up from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Lakeland Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 43 Increased: 47 New Position: 23.

The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $42.39. About 49,751 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) has declined 5.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 07/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q Net $18.3M; 10/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Raises Dividend to 26c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN); 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $36.2 MLN VS $32.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Reports Record First Quarter Performance; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q EPS 71c; 08/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.36%, EST. 3.32%; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP LKFN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26/SHR

More notable recent Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lakeland Financial Corporation to Present at the Raymond James US Bank Conference September 4 – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About Lakeland Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LKFN) Upcoming 0.7% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FBIZ vs. LKFN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lakeland Financial Reports Record Quarterly Performance Nasdaq:LKFN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $22,400 activity.

Monarch Capital Management Inc holds 3.21% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation for 195,760 shares. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owns 133,307 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 0.92% invested in the company for 155,836 shares. The California-based Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has invested 0.8% in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P., a Texas-based fund reported 801,951 shares.

Analysts await Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. LKFN’s profit will be $20.60 million for 13.08 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Lakeland Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Lake City Bank that provides various financial services in Indiana. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. The firm offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits. It has a 12.77 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans, agri-business and agricultural loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans and other consumer loans.

Among 2 analysts covering AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AerCap Holdings has $7300 highest and $55 lowest target. $64’s average target is 24.76% above currents $51.3 stock price. AerCap Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $55 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Compass Point.