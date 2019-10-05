AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Analysts See $1.90 EPS; Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc – American Depositary (ADAP) Sellers Decreased By 2.3% Their Shorts

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc – American Depositary (NASDAQ:ADAP) had a decrease of 2.3% in short interest. ADAP’s SI was 3.66 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 2.3% from 3.74 million shares previously. With 288,400 avg volume, 13 days are for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc – American Depositary (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s short sellers to cover ADAP’s short positions. The SI to Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc – American Depositary’s float is 4.24%. The stock decreased 4.69% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.22. About 210,082 shares traded. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) has declined 65.11% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ADAP News: 15/03/2018 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 15/03/2018 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics 4Q Loss $27.3M; 15/03/2018 – ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS – REPORTED 3 PARTIAL RESPONSES & 1 STABLE DISEASE IN FIRST 4 PATIENTS DOSED WITH NY-ESO SPEAR T-CELLS IN A SECOND SOLID TUMOR; 12/04/2018 – ADAPTIMMUNE ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – ADAPTIMMUNE REPORTS RESPONSES IN SECOND SOLID TUMOR INDICATION; 15/03/2018 – ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS – TRANSITION OF NY-ESO SPEAR T-CELL THERAPY PROGRAM IS ONGOING GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 15/03/2018 – Adaptimmune Therapeutics: Data Provides Confirmation of Broad Applicability of SPEAR TCR T-cell Platform in Solid Tumors; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 09/05/2018 – ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS PLC – GUIDANCE CONFIRMED, FUNDED THROUGH TO EARLY 2020; 30/05/2018 – Adaptimmune at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Analysts expect AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report $1.90 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 6.15% from last quarter’s $1.79 EPS. AER’s profit would be $257.01M giving it 7.01 P/E if the $1.90 EPS is correct. After having $2.42 EPS previously, AerCap Holdings N.V.’s analysts see -21.49% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.28. About 484,391 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. The company has market cap of $140.28 million. The Company’s platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors ; and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an independent aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.21 billion. The firm provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. It has a 7.12 P/E ratio. The Company’s aircraft asset management services also comprise periodically inspecting the leased aircraft; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructurings negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and aircraft engine valuations; and providing market research services.

