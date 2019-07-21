Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA)

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) and Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA), both competing one another are Specialty Chemicals companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aemetis Inc. 1 0.12 N/A -1.63 0.00 Kraton Corporation 30 0.49 N/A 2.16 13.48

Table 1 highlights Aemetis Inc. and Kraton Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aemetis Inc. and Kraton Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aemetis Inc. 0.00% 30.4% -32.2% Kraton Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.42 shows that Aemetis Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kraton Corporation’s beta is 2.09 which is 109.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aemetis Inc. are 0.2 and 0.1. Competitively, Kraton Corporation has 1.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kraton Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aemetis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Aemetis Inc. and Kraton Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aemetis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kraton Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

$2.5 is Aemetis Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 150.00%. Meanwhile, Kraton Corporation’s average target price is $33, while its potential upside is 9.96%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aemetis Inc. seems more appealing than Kraton Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.5% of Aemetis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.3% of Kraton Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 10.86% of Aemetis Inc. shares. Comparatively, Kraton Corporation has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aemetis Inc. -8.46% 38.37% 11.21% 27.96% -34.97% 96.21% Kraton Corporation -3.38% -17.34% 3.33% 5.93% -37.99% 33.38%

For the past year Aemetis Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kraton Corporation.

Summary

Kraton Corporation beats Aemetis Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Aemetis, Inc. operates as an international renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. It focuses on the production of advanced fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries. The company owns and operates a biodiesel plant in Kakinada, India; and an ethanol plant in Keyes, California. Aemetis, Inc. sells biodiesel and glycerin to resellers, distributors, and refiners through its sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. It also produces ethanol; and wet distillers grains, distillers corn oil, and condensed distillers solubles to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. The company was formerly known as AE Biofuels, Inc. and changed its name to Aemetis, Inc. in November 2011. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Kraton Corporation produces and sells styrenic block copolymers (SBCs) and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance products comprising unhydrogenated SBCs, which are primarily used in paving, roofing, adhesives, sealants, coatings, and footwear applications; and specialty polymers consisting of hydrogenated SBCs that are used in polymer modification, lubricant additives, personal care, adhesives and coatings, and cable gels, as well as in medical, industrial, consumer, and other applications. It also provides isoprene rubber products that have applications in medical products, paints, coatings, and specialized footwear; and isoprene rubber latex products primarily for use in medical, healthcare, and personal care products, such as synthetic surgical gloves and condoms, as well as in food contact operations. In addition, the company offers pine-based specialty products for use in adhesive, road and construction, and tire markets; and a range of chemical intermediates, such as tall oil fatty acids, dimer acids, tall oil rosins, distilled tall oils, terpene fractions, alpha-pinenes, and beta-pinenes for various markets, including fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, flavors and fragrances, and mining. Kraton Corporation markets its products through various channels, including direct sales force, marketing representatives, and distributors under the Kraton and Cariflex brands. The company was formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc. and changed its name to Kraton Corporation in September 2016. Kraton Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.