Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Both Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) and Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Chemicals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aemetis Inc. 1 0.11 N/A -1.63 0.00 Green Plains Inc. 15 0.11 N/A 0.28 57.67

In table 1 we can see Aemetis Inc. and Green Plains Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aemetis Inc. and Green Plains Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aemetis Inc. 0.00% 30.4% -32.2% Green Plains Inc. 0.00% -0.3% -0.1%

Volatility and Risk

Aemetis Inc. has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Green Plains Inc.’s 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aemetis Inc. are 0.2 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor Green Plains Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Green Plains Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aemetis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aemetis Inc. and Green Plains Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aemetis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Green Plains Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aemetis Inc.’s upside potential is 176.21% at a $2.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aemetis Inc. and Green Plains Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.5% and 0% respectively. 10.86% are Aemetis Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Green Plains Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aemetis Inc. -8.46% 38.37% 11.21% 27.96% -34.97% 96.21% Green Plains Inc. 3.26% -6.1% 5.66% -12.71% -18.87% 20.98%

For the past year Aemetis Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Green Plains Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Green Plains Inc. beats Aemetis Inc.

Aemetis, Inc. operates as an international renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. It focuses on the production of advanced fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries. The company owns and operates a biodiesel plant in Kakinada, India; and an ethanol plant in Keyes, California. Aemetis, Inc. sells biodiesel and glycerin to resellers, distributors, and refiners through its sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. It also produces ethanol; and wet distillers grains, distillers corn oil, and condensed distillers solubles to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. The company was formerly known as AE Biofuels, Inc. and changed its name to Aemetis, Inc. in November 2011. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Food Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in grain handling and storage activities; and commodity marketing business, which purchases, markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil, as well as crude oil, grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Food and Food Ingredients segment purchases and sells feeder cattle to meat processors; and produces and sells white distilled vinegar and various specialty vinegar primarily to the food industry participants, including branded food companies, private label food manufacturers, and companies serving the foodservice channel, as well as for industrial uses. The Partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 39 ethanol storage facilities; 8 fuel terminal facilities; and approximately 3,100 leased railcars fleet. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.