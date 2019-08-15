Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) and Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) and Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Chemicals and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aemetis Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -1.59 0.00 Urban Tea Inc. 1 0.21 N/A -6.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aemetis Inc. and Urban Tea Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aemetis Inc. and Urban Tea Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aemetis Inc. 0.00% 30.5% -35.1% Urban Tea Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aemetis Inc. and Urban Tea Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aemetis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Urban Tea Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 187.36% for Aemetis Inc. with consensus target price of $2.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aemetis Inc. and Urban Tea Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.7% and 0.71% respectively. Aemetis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.86%. Comparatively, Urban Tea Inc. has 22.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aemetis Inc. -4.66% 11.76% 18.6% -6.86% -24% 56.64% Urban Tea Inc. -14.49% -29.49% -76.75% -61.6% -58.84% -50.36%

For the past year Aemetis Inc. has 56.64% stronger performance while Urban Tea Inc. has -50.36% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aemetis Inc. beats Urban Tea Inc.

Aemetis, Inc. operates as an international renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. It focuses on the production of advanced fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries. The company owns and operates a biodiesel plant in Kakinada, India; and an ethanol plant in Keyes, California. Aemetis, Inc. sells biodiesel and glycerin to resellers, distributors, and refiners through its sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. It also produces ethanol; and wet distillers grains, distillers corn oil, and condensed distillers solubles to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. The company was formerly known as AE Biofuels, Inc. and changed its name to Aemetis, Inc. in November 2011. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.