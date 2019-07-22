Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) and Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) Comparing side by side

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) and Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) are two firms in the Specialty Chemicals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aemetis Inc. 1 0.12 N/A -1.63 0.00 Quaker Chemical Corporation 200 2.83 N/A 5.13 38.92

Table 1 demonstrates Aemetis Inc. and Quaker Chemical Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aemetis Inc. and Quaker Chemical Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aemetis Inc. 0.00% 30.4% -32.2% Quaker Chemical Corporation 0.00% 13.9% 8.4%

Risk and Volatility

Aemetis Inc.’s current beta is 0.42 and it happens to be 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Quaker Chemical Corporation has a 1.45 beta which is 45.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aemetis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, Quaker Chemical Corporation which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Quaker Chemical Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aemetis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aemetis Inc. and Quaker Chemical Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aemetis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Quaker Chemical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Aemetis Inc.’s average target price is $2.5, while its potential upside is 150.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.5% of Aemetis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.7% of Quaker Chemical Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Aemetis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.86%. Comparatively, 1.2% are Quaker Chemical Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aemetis Inc. -8.46% 38.37% 11.21% 27.96% -34.97% 96.21% Quaker Chemical Corporation -4.18% -6.16% -2.83% -2.57% 33.93% 12.32%

For the past year Aemetis Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Quaker Chemical Corporation.

Summary

Quaker Chemical Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Aemetis Inc.

Aemetis, Inc. operates as an international renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. It focuses on the production of advanced fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries. The company owns and operates a biodiesel plant in Kakinada, India; and an ethanol plant in Keyes, California. Aemetis, Inc. sells biodiesel and glycerin to resellers, distributors, and refiners through its sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. It also produces ethanol; and wet distillers grains, distillers corn oil, and condensed distillers solubles to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. The company was formerly known as AE Biofuels, Inc. and changed its name to Aemetis, Inc. in November 2011. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications worldwide. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications. The company also provides metal finishing compounds to prepare metal surfaces for special treatments, such as galvanizing and tin plating, as well as to prepare metal for further processing; forming compounds used to facilitate the drawing and extrusion of metal products; chemical milling maskants for the aerospace industry; and temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products. In addition, it offers construction products comprising flexible sealants and protective coatings for various applications; bio-lubricants for forestry and construction industries; die casting lubricants; and chemical management services. The company serves steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans, and other industries. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Quaker Chemical Products Corporation and changed its name to Quaker Chemical Corporation in August 1962. Quaker Chemical Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.