Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.7% of Aemetis Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.32% of all Specialty Chemicals’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Aemetis Inc. has 10.86% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 4.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Aemetis Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aemetis Inc. 0.00% 30.50% -35.10% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Aemetis Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aemetis Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Aemetis Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aemetis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.17 2.33 2.17 2.48

Aemetis Inc. presently has an average target price of $2.5, suggesting a potential upside of 160.31%. The potential upside of the competitors is 25.94%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Aemetis Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aemetis Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aemetis Inc. -4.66% 11.76% 18.6% -6.86% -24% 56.64% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year Aemetis Inc. has stronger performance than Aemetis Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Aemetis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Aemetis Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 2.19 Quick Ratio. Aemetis Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aemetis Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Aemetis Inc. is 92.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.08. In other hand, Aemetis Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.31 which is 31.36% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Aemetis Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Aemetis, Inc. operates as an international renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. It focuses on the production of advanced fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries. The company owns and operates a biodiesel plant in Kakinada, India; and an ethanol plant in Keyes, California. Aemetis, Inc. sells biodiesel and glycerin to resellers, distributors, and refiners through its sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. It also produces ethanol; and wet distillers grains, distillers corn oil, and condensed distillers solubles to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. The company was formerly known as AE Biofuels, Inc. and changed its name to Aemetis, Inc. in November 2011. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.