Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Specialty Chemicals company, Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aemetis Inc. has 36.7% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 66.32% institutional ownership for its rivals. 10.86% of Aemetis Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.45% of all Specialty Chemicals companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Aemetis Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aemetis Inc. 0.00% 30.50% -35.10% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Aemetis Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aemetis Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Aemetis Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aemetis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.95 2.30 2.49

The rivals have a potential upside of 30.72%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aemetis Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aemetis Inc. -4.66% 11.76% 18.6% -6.86% -24% 56.64% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year Aemetis Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Aemetis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Aemetis Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 2.19 Quick Ratio. Aemetis Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aemetis Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Aemetis Inc. has a beta of 0.08 and its 92.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aemetis Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.31 which is 31.36% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Aemetis Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Aemetis Inc.’s rivals beat Aemetis Inc.

Aemetis, Inc. operates as an international renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. It focuses on the production of advanced fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries. The company owns and operates a biodiesel plant in Kakinada, India; and an ethanol plant in Keyes, California. Aemetis, Inc. sells biodiesel and glycerin to resellers, distributors, and refiners through its sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. It also produces ethanol; and wet distillers grains, distillers corn oil, and condensed distillers solubles to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. The company was formerly known as AE Biofuels, Inc. and changed its name to Aemetis, Inc. in November 2011. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.