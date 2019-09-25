Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) and Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) Comparison side by side

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) and Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) compete against each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aemetis Inc. 1 0.12 N/A -1.59 0.00 Cabot Corporation 44 0.76 N/A 3.69 12.11

Table 1 demonstrates Aemetis Inc. and Cabot Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aemetis Inc. 0.00% 30.5% -35.1% Cabot Corporation 0.00% 23.9% 8.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.08 shows that Aemetis Inc. is 92.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cabot Corporation’s 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aemetis Inc. is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Cabot Corporation is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Cabot Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aemetis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aemetis Inc. and Cabot Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aemetis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cabot Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Cabot Corporation’s potential downside is -8.76% and its consensus target price is $40.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.7% of Aemetis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.5% of Cabot Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 10.86% of Aemetis Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Cabot Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aemetis Inc. -4.66% 11.76% 18.6% -6.86% -24% 56.64% Cabot Corporation -5.03% -7.28% -1.48% -5.71% -31.46% 4.15%

For the past year Aemetis Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cabot Corporation.

Summary

Cabot Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Aemetis Inc.

Aemetis, Inc. operates as an international renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. It focuses on the production of advanced fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries. The company owns and operates a biodiesel plant in Kakinada, India; and an ethanol plant in Keyes, California. Aemetis, Inc. sells biodiesel and glycerin to resellers, distributors, and refiners through its sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. It also produces ethanol; and wet distillers grains, distillers corn oil, and condensed distillers solubles to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. The company was formerly known as AE Biofuels, Inc. and changed its name to Aemetis, Inc. in November 2011. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.