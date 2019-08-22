Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Comparing side by side

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) compete with each other in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aehr Test Systems 2 1.49 N/A -0.23 0.00 Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 26 3.45 N/A 1.62 17.95

Table 1 demonstrates Aehr Test Systems and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aehr Test Systems and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aehr Test Systems 0.00% -9.6% -5.8% Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 0.00% 17.6% 14.5%

Risk and Volatility

Aehr Test Systems’s current beta is 0.58 and it happens to be 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.05 beta which makes it 5.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aehr Test Systems is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. is 5.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aehr Test Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.4% of Aehr Test Systems shares and 82.6% of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of Aehr Test Systems’s shares. Comparatively, 1.7% are Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aehr Test Systems -12.08% -18.13% -19.14% 7.38% -43.04% -7.09% Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. 1.11% 12.21% 6.06% 18.28% 4.35% 27.52%

For the past year Aehr Test Systems had bearish trend while Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. beats Aehr Test Systems on 8 of the 8 factors.

Aehr Test Systems designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment used in the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company offers full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, die carriers, and related accessories; and Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as offer individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices. The company also provides FOX systems, which are full wafer contact parallel test and burn-in systems designed to make contact with all pads of a wafer simultaneously; WaferPak cartridge that includes a full-wafer probe card for use in testing wafers in FOX systems; DiePak carrier, a reusable and temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform final test and burn-in of singulated bare die; and test fixtures that hold the devices undergoing test or burn-in and electrically connect the devices under test to the system electronics. In addition, the company offers customer service and support programs, including system installation, system repair, applications engineering support, spare parts inventory, customer training, and documentation services. It markets and sells its products to semiconductor manufacturers, semiconductor contract assemblers, electronics manufacturers, and burn-in and test service companies through a network of distributors and sales representatives. Aehr Test Systems was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. Its products include thin film and optical CD process control solutions for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical polishing, and deposition. The company serves various sectors of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry, including logic, ASIC, foundries, and memory manufactures, as well as end users and process equipment manufacturers worldwide. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.