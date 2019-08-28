Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) and Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Comparison side by side

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) and Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) compete with each other in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aehr Test Systems 2 1.43 N/A -0.23 0.00 Cohu Inc. 15 0.86 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aehr Test Systems and Cohu Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aehr Test Systems 0.00% -9.6% -5.8% Cohu Inc. 0.00% -14.9% -8.1%

Risk & Volatility

Aehr Test Systems has a 0.58 beta, while its volatility is 42.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cohu Inc. has beta of 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aehr Test Systems are 2.4 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Cohu Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Cohu Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aehr Test Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Aehr Test Systems and Cohu Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aehr Test Systems 0 0 0 0.00 Cohu Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Cohu Inc. is $22.5, which is potential 93.80% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.4% of Aehr Test Systems shares and 96.4% of Cohu Inc. shares. 2.6% are Aehr Test Systems’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.4% of Cohu Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aehr Test Systems -12.08% -18.13% -19.14% 7.38% -43.04% -7.09% Cohu Inc. -6.07% -5.13% 3.2% -14.16% -39.24% -5.66%

For the past year Aehr Test Systems’s stock price has bigger decline than Cohu Inc.

Aehr Test Systems designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment used in the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company offers full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, die carriers, and related accessories; and Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as offer individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices. The company also provides FOX systems, which are full wafer contact parallel test and burn-in systems designed to make contact with all pads of a wafer simultaneously; WaferPak cartridge that includes a full-wafer probe card for use in testing wafers in FOX systems; DiePak carrier, a reusable and temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform final test and burn-in of singulated bare die; and test fixtures that hold the devices undergoing test or burn-in and electrically connect the devices under test to the system electronics. In addition, the company offers customer service and support programs, including system installation, system repair, applications engineering support, spare parts inventory, customer training, and documentation services. It markets and sells its products to semiconductor manufacturers, semiconductor contract assemblers, electronics manufacturers, and burn-in and test service companies through a network of distributors and sales representatives. Aehr Test Systems was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide. It offers pick-and-place handlers; thermal handler for microprocessors, graphics processors, and other integrated circuits; pick-and-place platform for fabless and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test customers, as well as for integrated device manufacturers; a platform for assembly automation; gravity-feed and test-in-strip handlers; and turret handler for testing and inspection of integrated circuits, LEDs, and discrete devices. The company also provides MEMS test modules that generate physical stimuli for testing of sensor integrated circuits; thermal sub-systems that offer temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process; contactor solutions; spares; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages. Cohu, Inc. markets its products through direct sales force and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Cohu Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Cohu, Inc. in 1972. Cohu, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, California.