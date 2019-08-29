Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) Stake Raised by Strategic Advisors Llc; Adobe Systems (ADBE) Holder Main Street Research Has Upped Holding by $7.21 Million as Stock Rose

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 82.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 27,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 59,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.97 million, up from 32,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $286.47. About 1.74 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 19,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aegon Nv Cap for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.0144 during the last trading session, reaching $3.7544. About 1.00M shares traded. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has declined 23.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AEG News: 04/04/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS -PRICED USD 800 MLN TIER 2 SUBORDINATED DEBT SECURITIES, FIRST CALLABLE ON APRIL 11, 2028, AND MATURING ON APRIL 11, 2048; 28/03/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5.6 EUROS FROM 5.3 EUROS; 12/04/2018 – Aegon calls USD 525 million of subordinated notes; 18/04/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.50 FROM EUR 5.25; 24/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EUR 200 MLN WILL BE REPAID TOGETHER WITH ANY ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST; 22/03/2018 – AEGON AEGN.AS : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5.8 EUROS FROM 5.6 EUROS; 04/04/2018 – AEGON SAYS THE TIER 2 SUB DEBT SECS MATURE APRIL 11, 2048; 24/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – IS EXERCISING ITS RIGHT TO REDEEM EUR 200 MLN 6% PERPETUAL CAPITAL SECURITIES; 03/04/2018 – AEGON FILES FOR FIXED-TO-FR SUB NOTES DUE 2048 VIA JPM, OTHERS; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Aegon’s USD800m Subordinated Tier 2 Notes ‘BBB-‘

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 17,241 shares to 21,226 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 24,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,548 shares, and cut its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

