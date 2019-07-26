Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) Stake Lifted by Strategic Advisors Llc; General Mtrs Co (GM) Holder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Lifted Its Holding by $310,282

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 19,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aegon Nv Cap for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 390,302 shares traded. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has declined 31.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AEG News: 03/04/2018 – AEGON SEES BOOK LOSS OF ABOUT GBP85M FROM DIVESTMENT; 06/03/2018 VC Circle: Exclusive: Aegon invests in online insurance aggregator Coverfox; 22/03/2018 – AEGON AEGN.AS : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5.8 EUROS FROM 5.6 EUROS; 03/04/2018 – Aegon: Proceeds of Transaction Are Expected to Be About EUR 195 Million; 15/03/2018 – Aegon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – VIKING GLOBAL REPORTS SHORT POSITION OF 0.52% IN AEGON: AFM; 25/05/2018 – Aegon CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 03/04/2018 – Aegon NV Expects to Book GBP85M Loss From Divestment in 1; 12/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 18/05/2018 – Annual Meeting of Shareholders adopts all resolutions

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 8,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 936,086 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.73 million, up from 927,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $40.99. About 3.22M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA UNION SEEKS TO CONTINUE NEGOTIATING: UNION SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa Market Share 9%; 28/03/2018 – Cadillac, Lincoln launch SUVs in New York with an eye on China sales; 15/03/2018 – GM: Orion Plant Will Continue to Build Chevrolet Bolt EV, Sonic; 26/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.32 –THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – GM Korea and union reach tentative wage deal; 09/05/2018 – GM Recognizes Day & Ross Dedicated Logistics for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 14/03/2018 – S.Korea willing to offer short-term loans to GM Korea; 26/04/2018 – GM CLOSED GUNSAN PLANT; CUTS HEADCOUNT TO ABOUT 13K FROM 17K; 20/04/2018 – S.Korea will consider injecting funds into GM Korea for investment -Yonhap

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 654,772 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $85.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 2.74M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 885,646 shares, and cut its stake in Hubbell Inc.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Why Cadillac Supported Detroit’s First-Ever PGA Tournament – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Cadillac and Lincoln Luxury Brands Are Ready for Growth – Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GM Issues Reminder Regarding Warrant Expiration – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Motors: This Is A Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Labor Contract Talks Are a Risk for the Detroit Three — Especially GM – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Levin Cap Strategies Lp has 1.04 million shares. Factory Mutual Company accumulated 522,600 shares. Berkshire Hathaway reported 72.27M shares. Burt Wealth Advsr stated it has 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Coldstream Cap Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 8,659 shares. Dt Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Bp Plc invested in 0.2% or 140,000 shares. Capital Advisers Limited Liability owns 126,823 shares. 41,665 were accumulated by Cadence Retail Bank Na. Nordea Invest Mgmt, a Sweden-based fund reported 140,729 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.02% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 165,686 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Company reported 28,715 shares stake. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And holds 8,770 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life invested 0.17% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Evermay Wealth Ltd Company reported 0.26% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).