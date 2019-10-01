Aegon N V Ny (AEG) Shareholder Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $2.34 Million as Stock Value Declined; Old Dominion Capital Management Upped Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $305,520

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 5,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 92,530 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29M, up from 87,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.91. About 5.81M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Aegon N V Ny (AEG) by 97.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 585,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% . The institutional investor held 15,680 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78,000, down from 600,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Aegon N V Ny for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $4.075. About 1.54M shares traded or 4.94% up from the average. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has declined 23.48% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AEG News: 03/04/2018 – Aegon’s Group Solvency Ratio Is Expected to Improve by About 4%-Points as Result of Transaction; 12/04/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – REDEMPTION OF THESE GRANDFATHERED TIER 2 SECURITIES WILL BE EFFECTIVE MAY 15, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Aegon prices USD 800 million of Tier 2 subordinated debt; 15/03/2018 – Aegon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Aegon Completes Sale of Aegon Ireland to Athora Holding Ltd. for GBP170 Million; 23/03/2018 – Aegon publishes 2017 Annual Report and Review; 03/04/2018 – Aegon: Proceeds of Transaction Are Expected to Be About EUR 195 Million; 10/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 6.10 FROM EUR 5.60; 22/03/2018 – AEGON AEGN.AS : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5.8 EUROS FROM 5.6 EUROS; 24/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – IS EXERCISING ITS RIGHT TO REDEEM EUR 200 MLN 6% PERPETUAL CAPITAL SECURITIES

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds (VYM) by 26,466 shares to 424,179 shares, valued at $37.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser (SJNK) by 167,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series (MDYG).

More notable recent Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Aegon N.V. ADR – MarketWatch” on October 29, 2009, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AEGON: A Sustainable 6.3% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Cars.com, CVS, Electronic Arts, Halliburton, PNC, Salesforce, Walgreens, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Look to Aegon Stock for Dividends, but Not for Growth – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aegon to divest stake in Japan variable annuity JV – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Ltd Company owns 782 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd invested in 7,352 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Co Il stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Riggs Asset Managment reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mogy Joel R Counsel invested in 131,668 shares. Polaris Greystone Gru Limited Company owns 6,209 shares. Court Place Advsr Limited Co owns 43,884 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. 32,746 were reported by Washington Mngmt Incorporated. Moneta Gru Invest Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,851 shares. Btr Cap Mngmt holds 0.33% or 30,745 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan invested in 0.2% or 620,430 shares. 3,514 were reported by Addison Capital Communication. Gladius Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 3.99 million shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Sun Life Fin accumulated 12,382 shares or 0.18% of the stock.