Aegon N.V. (AEG)’s Financial Results Comparing With GWG Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH)

Since Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) and GWG Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) are part of the Life Insurance industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aegon N.V. 5 0.00 N/A 0.35 13.70 GWG Holdings Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -7.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aegon N.V. and GWG Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aegon N.V. 0.00% 2.7% 0.2% GWG Holdings Inc. 0.00% 87% -4.9%

Volatility & Risk

Aegon N.V. is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.21. Competitively, GWG Holdings Inc.’s 108.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.08 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aegon N.V. and GWG Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aegon N.V. 1 0 0 1.00 GWG Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aegon N.V. and GWG Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.8% and 3.1%. Insiders held 10.1% of Aegon N.V. shares. Competitively, GWG Holdings Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aegon N.V. -4.63% -6.88% -8.32% -24.28% -31.2% 1.94% GWG Holdings Inc. -0.47% 41.85% 77.47% 160.2% 212.43% 78.88%

For the past year Aegon N.V. was less bullish than GWG Holdings Inc.

Summary

Aegon N.V. beats on 4 of the 7 factors GWG Holdings Inc.

GWG Holdings, Inc., a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from consumers in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. The company also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and life insurance agents, as well as through its appointed agent program. It has developed a suite of options for the life insurance secondary market called LifeCare Xchange (LCX), which provides seniors with the exchange value of their life insurance policies they can apply to long-term care and other post-retirement needs. The company also focuses on applying proprietary M-Panel epigenetic technology to disrupt traditional life insurance underwriting practices. In addition, it provides secured loans to merchant cash advance funders, as well as merchant cash advances directly to small businesses. GWG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.