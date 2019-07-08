Aegon N V (AEG) Valuation Declined While Two Sigma Securities Upped by $346,852 Its Stake; At&T (T) Shares Rose While Riggs Asset Managment Company Upped Stake

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Aegon N V (AEG) by 259.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 86,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 120,108 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $575,000, up from 33,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Aegon N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.09. About 76,376 shares traded. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has declined 31.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AEG News: 06/04/2018 – Aegon publishes agenda for 2018 Annual General Meeting; 24/05/2018 – Aegon calls EUR 200 million of perpetual capital securities; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates AEGON’s Subord Callable Notes Due 2048 ‘BBB’; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Sp Svc Rnkg On Aegon USA Realty Advisors LLC; 04/04/2018 – AEGON SAYS THE TIER 2 SUB DEBT SECS MATURE APRIL 11, 2048; 12/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prim Svc Rnkg On Aegon USA Realty Advisors LLC; 04/04/2018 – Aegon Prices $800 M of Tier 2 Subordinated Debt; 03/04/2018 – AEGON SAYS NET PROCEEDS OF DEAL EXPECTED ABOUT GBP170M; 03/04/2018 – AEGON SEES BOOK LOSS OF ABOUT GBP85M FROM DIVESTMENT

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.35. About 2.08M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 22/03/2018 – ONAP and ONF to Collaborate on Multi-Gigabit Open Broadband Access Network; 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$237.3 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15; 30/04/2018 – ANTITRUST CHIEF SAYS AT&T’S TIME WARNER DEAL MIGHT BE ALLOWED; 24/04/2018 – FITCH MAINTAINS AT&T’S LONG-TERM IDR ON RATING WATCH NEGATIVE; 11/05/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Says Hiring Cohen “Big Mistake” but legal. First shoe to drop is Departure of Bob Quinn, head; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.92% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 43,164 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Factory Mutual Ins stated it has 1.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bankshares Of America Corp De holds 0.4% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 81.56 million shares. 259,753 were accumulated by Massachusetts Financial Ser Co Ma. Burns J W & Comm Inc New York stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Loudon Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 13,935 shares. Greenwood Gearhart holds 2.06% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 224,193 shares. Groesbeck Investment Management Corporation Nj holds 42,146 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. 26,915 are owned by Rbo Ltd. 2,371 are held by Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Ltd Company. Federated Pa holds 2.16% or 27.85 million shares in its portfolio. Hills Fincl Bank Trust has 10,809 shares. Round Table Ser Ltd Llc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Private Ocean Ltd Liability has 14,576 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fluor Corp New (Call) (NYSE:FLR) by 20,000 shares to 20,400 shares, valued at $751,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (Call) (NYSE:KMB) by 6,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,600 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.