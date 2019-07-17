Aegon N.V. (AEG) Stock Declined While Ameriprise Financial Has Trimmed Position by $1.78 Million; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Rose While Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Cut Its Position by $551,889

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 3,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,795 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64M, down from 51,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $165.48. About 1.33 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Aegon N.V. (AEG) by 82.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc analyzed 445,937 shares as the company's stock declined 8.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,840 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454,000, down from 540,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Aegon N.V. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $10.59 billion market cap company. It closed at $5.08 lastly. It is down 31.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.63% the S&P500.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 54,754 shares to 401,037 shares, valued at $14.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Iboxx High Yld Corp (HYG) by 65,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Wiley (John) & Sons (NYSE:JW.A).

More notable recent Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH)" on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "60 Biggest Movers From Friday" published on March 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into The Gap Inc. (GPS)?" on June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.61 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $8.86 million activity. $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Weinstein Donald. Ayala John also sold $418,155 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, January 22. Perrotti Thomas J sold $176,063 worth of stock or 1,314 shares. Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of stock. $509,766 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by O’Brien Dermot J. The insider Politi Douglas W sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18,265 shares to 132,758 shares, valued at $7.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 19,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI).